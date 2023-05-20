Futurama Season 11: When will the show be released? Date, plot, cast, and more

Futurama is finally coming back after 10 years. Yes, you read that right! The popular animated series Futurama will return for its eagerly anticipated eleventh season this summer on Hulu. The streaming service promises that the upcoming season of Futurama will have something for everyone.

For the 11th season of Futurama to be revived, Hulu shared a special video to make the announcement. The video is a brief 13-second affair that begins with a banner stating "Hulurama" and features wordless snippets of Fry's shenanigans as well as those of returning cast members Bender (John DiMaggio) and Leela (Katey Sagal). It ends with the announcement that the premiere of Season 10 would air on July 24..

In 1999, the animated series made its debut. Since then, it has amassed a devoted fan base and received critical praise, winning two primetime Emmys for Outstanding Animated Programme. The previous seasons of the show are currently streamable on Hulu, which has been growing its library of original and purchased adult animation entertainment.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new season of Futurama:

When will Futurama Season 11 be released?

The highly-anticipated revival of the animated series is expected to premiere on Monday, July 24. New episode will be released every week starting Monday. Created by Matt Groening, the sci-fi animated series consists of 10 episodes in total.

What to expect from the new season?

Fans may look forward to fresh developments in the love story between Fry and Leela, the unexplained contents of Nibbler's litter box, the wicked Robot Santa's hidden past, and the whereabouts of Kif and Army's tadpoles in the upcoming episodes. The team will also investigate the future of cryptocurrencies, cancel culture, streaming TV, and immunisations.

Futurama Season 11: Cast and characters

The entire original voice cast is coming back. The revival series features The revival will feature returning voice actors Billy West as Fry and Zoidberg, Maurice LaMarche as Kif Kroker, Katey Sagal as Leela, Tress MacNeille as Mom, Phil LaMarr as Hermes Conrad, Lauren Tom as Amy Wong, and David Herman as Scruffy, Mr. Frond, aJohn DiMaggio reprising his role as Bender, and a plethora of others.

