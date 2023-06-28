Futurama: When is new season of sci-fi animated sitcom releasing? Cast, episodes, and more about Hulu series

Popular science fiction animated sitcom Futurama is making its return and fans can expect to feel nostalgic as their favorite cartoon is back after 10 long years since it went off-air. Keep reading to know more details about the upcoming Hulu revival of the classic workplace comedy show including the release date, cast, episode names, and other information.

Futurama release date, trailer, and synopsis

The new season of Futurama is releasing on July 24, 2023, on Hulu. The first episode is expected to be out on the premiere date with new episodes being released every Monday thereafter. The trailer for the Futurama revival was released on June 27, 2023. The one-minute 57 seconds long video teases topics that will be a part of the new season including cryptocurrency, the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines, and Amazon's virtual assistant Alexa.

The synopsis of the series reads, "New viewers will be able to pick up the series from here, while long-time fans will recognize payoffs to decades-long mysteries – including the epic love story of Fry and Leela, the mysterious contents of Nibbler's litter box, the secret history of evil Robot Santa, and the whereabouts of Kif and Amy's tadpoles. Meanwhile, there's a whole new pandemic in town as the crew explores the future of vaccines, bitcoin, cancel culture, and streaming TV." The series revolves around the main character Philip J. Fry.

Futurama episode guide

The announcement of the revival of Futurama was revived in February 2022 when the popular series was ordered for a 20-episode revival, of which the first 10 episodes will be released as part of the upcoming new season. The 10 episodes are each 20 minutes long.

Episode 1: The Impossible Stream

Episode 2: Children Of A Lesser Bog

Episode 3: How The West Was 1010001

Episode 4: Parasites Regained

Episode 5: Related To Items You've Viewed

Episode 6: I Know What You Did Last Xmas

Episode 7: Rage Against The Vaccine

Episode 8: Zapp Gets Cancelled

Episode 9: The Prince And The Product

Episode 10: All The Way Down

Futurama cast and more

The cast of Futurama is returning, much to the joy of fans across the world. Billy West will be reprising his role as Philip J. Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Zap Brannigan, and Zoidberg. Other voice cast members include Katey Sagal as Leela, Lauren Tom as Amy Wong, Tress MacNeille as Mom, Phil LaMarr as Hermes Conrad, Maurice LaMarche as Kif, and David Herman as Scruffy. The long-running sitcom has won multiple awards including six Emmys.

