FX Renews English Teacher for Season 2 After ‘Critically Acclaimed’ Debut of the Comedy Series

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment.

FX’s comedy series The English Teacher, which debuted in September 2024, has been renewed for season 2 after a positive response. Brian Jordan Alvarez, known for his role in the hit sitcom Will and Grace, plays a teacher named Evan Marquez in the series.

Nick Grad, the President of FX Entertainment, released a statement announcing the show’s renewal. He claimed that the series became one of the most “critically acclaimed new shows of 2024.” Grad credited the producers, directors, writers, cast, and crew for the show’s creative excellence and expressed excitement for the new season.

The show follows Evan (Alvarez), a gay high school teacher in Austin, Texas, and his colleagues as they navigate the personal, professional, and political aspects of their jobs. “Evan, a gay high school English teacher, and his coworkers as they try to balance the demands of the students and their parents,” says the official synopsis.

The first season of the comedy series had a warm reception and even earned nominations by Critics Choice, the Film Independent Spirit Awards, and the WGA. However, the series got shrouded in controversy after Alvarez was accused of sexual harassment by his former friend and costar, Jon Ebeling.

Ebeling, who worked with Alvarez in the 2016 web series The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo, made his allegations public in August last year with a post on his Instagram story. He later published an article in New York Magazine, expanding on the matter.

Later, a spokesperson from the FX released a statement citing Ebeling never reached out to them with any concerns. They refused to make any further comments on the issue. Apart from being the face of the show, Alvarez is also the brains behind it. He serves as writer, creator, actor, and executive producer on the show.