Fyre Festival: Why is event famous after happenings in 2017? Know all about the disaster that took place

Remember that trainwreck called the Fyre Festival? The one where partygoers shelled out thousands, dreaming of a luxe island bash, only to end up with soggy tents and cheese sandwiches? Yep, that's the one! Let's take a stroll down memory lane and see what exactly went down, and why the mastermind behind it all, Billy McFarland, is attempting a "Fyre Festival II." Seriously, is this guy for real?

How did the Fyre Festival come into existence?

So, back in the day, McFarland was all about the entrepreneur life. He ditched college to start some companies – Spling and Magnises. The latter was like a fancy club card, offering millennials VIP access to exclusive gigs and stuff. He even shared the same roof with another con artist, Anna Delvey, the inspiration behind the "Inventing Anna" series on Netflix. Talk about a wild roommate!

Anyway, McFarland joined forces with rapper Ja Rule (yeah, the one you used to jam to) and together they birthed Fyre Media, the genius minds behind the doomed Fyre Festival. Remember the hype? Supermodels Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski were all in on it. Until they weren't. The festival was marketed as a glam paradise in the Bahamas – white sand, posh rooms, gourmet grub – you get the drift.

Fyre Festival was the biggest scam! Here’s why?

Now, fast forward to the actual event. Guests arrived with stars in their eyes but were met with rain-soaked disaster tents. Imagine mattresses scattered like discarded ideas and people scrapping for tent spots like it's the last piece of pizza. Instead of fancy feasts, they got plain cheese sandwiches – the kind that haunts your dreams. Businesses lost cash left and right, and a Bahamian restaurant owner even spent her savings catering for the festival without a dime of compensation.

Legal mayhem followed, obviously. Lawsuits flew at McFarland and Ja Rule like confetti. One guest claimed a casual $100 million in damages, citing "mass chaos" and a "post-apocalyptic nightmare." Yikes. Ja Rule, though, claimed innocence and even said he got played by McFarland. Seth Crossno, who live-tweeted the chaos, and his buddy Mark Thompson cashed in with a cool $5 million in damages.

Also, after the smoke cleared, 277 other ticket holders settled their case in 2021. Spoiler alert: their payouts were pocket change compared to the Fyre Festival fiasco. And just when you thought the Fyre chapter was done, rumor has it that McFarland is conjuring "Fyre Festival II." Yeah, we're equally as flabbergasted.

