G-Eazy all set to tour India for the first time; from dates to cities, here's everything you need to know

G-Eazy, the renowned American rapper, has announced his much-anticipated first tour in India, promising an electric experience that would alter the Indian subcontinent's hip-hop landscape. The three-city tour will be exclusively organized by Spacebound, the organizers of Asia's largest dance music festival, Sunburn, and will fascinate audiences in Bengaluru, New Delhi NCR, and Mumbai on February 10th, 11th, and 15th, respectively.

Chart-topping hits and stellar collaborations

G-Eazy, who has chart-topping hits like Me, Myself & I, Tumblr Girls, Good Life, I Mean It, Him & I, and No Limit, is set to bring unrivaled intensity to the Indian stage. Among others, the globally recognized rapper and record producer has worked with Lil Wayne, Halsey, Demi Lovato, A$AP Rocky, Bebe Rexha, Britney Spears, Dillon Francis, Post Malone, and Cardi B.

G-Eazy has established himself as one of the most prominent and influential artists in the rap game over the last decade, winning Billboard Music Awards, MTV Europe Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, and American Music Awards. His music frequently goes into deep subjects of love, heartbreak, mental health, and self-discovery, and he is known for his smooth raps, pristine production, and versatile range.

Aside from his musical abilities, G-Eazy has actively exploited his vast platform for philanthropy. The artist established The Endless Summer Fund, a foundation committed to assisting underserved youth in the Bay Area, demonstrating his desire to have a good influence outside of the music industry.

G-Eazy's excitement and Indian connection

G-Eazy expressed his excitement for the impending tour, saying, "Namaste India! I'm beyond excited to bring my music to the incredible fans in a place that I've heard so many amazing stories about. This marks my first-ever tour in the country, and I can't wait to experience the energy and enthusiasm that Indian audiences are known for. Get ready for an unforgettable night – we're going to make history together."

Karan Singh, Director at Spacebound, stressed the brand's dedication to bringing top-tier music industry talent to Indian shores. The G-Eazy India Tour is set to cement Spacebound's dominant position in the Indian live events industry. Singh added, "G-Eazy has established himself as a staple in the touring and music world, and we are ecstatic to be a part of this historic moment. Get ready for a groundbreaking tour that will set a new milestone within the hip-hop events industry of India."

Tickets for the G-Eazy India Tour will be available at www.bookmyshow.com, with prices starting at INR 1500. The tour is co-presented by Rupay and produced by Spacebound and Team Innovation, delivering a smooth and unforgettable experience for fans.

Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see G-Eazy live in India. Stay tuned for additional updates and surprises as the year's most anticipated musical event approaches. G-Eazy is ready to make history, and Indian viewers are preparing to be a part of this groundbreaking experience.

