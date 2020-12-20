G Eazy CONFIRMS dating Ashley Benson; Professes his love over IG saying ‘love you to the moon & back’

G-Eazy recently confirmed his relationship with Ashley Benson by wishing the PLL actress on Instagram on her 31st birthday.

Ashley Benson just celebrated her 31st birthday and her boyfriend G-Eazy wrote a super sweet birthday message for her on Instagram! The music star, also 31, posted a series of photos of the Pretty Little Liars actress on his social media page to celebrate the special day. “Happy birthday beautiful @ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back,” he captioned the post.

Ashley and G-Eazy were first linked in May after they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles. They have been pretty much inseparable since then and are constantly photographed together. Most recently, the couple was spotted together in New York City.

If you missed it, in September, it was revealed that Ashley’s ex Cara was reportedly dating Eazy’s ex Halsey. According to The Sun, the songstress has formed a bond with the model following their respective split. A source close to Cara said the singer and the model have been hooking up for a few weeks now. The duo is keeping things casual. Neither one of them is keen on being tied down right now. They are also fine about seeing other people. "They’ve both been very open about their sexuality and just want to enjoy themselves so they’re both on the same wavelength. They’re usually so busy and flying around the world, but as they’ve been stuck in LA in recent months, it’s given them a chance to see each other," the insider said.

The grapevine added the two acknowledged that their exes are currently dating and they find it funny. "There’s no hard feelings," the source said. The news about their fling comes after Cara's name was linked to model Kaia Gerber. The duo was photographed together a few times during the lockdown.

