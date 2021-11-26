G-Eazy pens an emotional tribute to mourn death of his mother: The pain is enormous

In a heartbreaking Instagram post on Wednesday, G-Eazy confirmed the death of his mother, Suzanne Olmsted. On Instagram, the rapper uploaded a series of old photographs of his mother, as well as a voicemail recording of her remarking about how proud she was of her music-star son.

“The shock still won’t let me accept the feeling that I’ll never get to hug you in person again,” G-Eazy (real name Gerald Gillum) began his caption. “My queen, my hero, my everything… my mom. The tears won’t stop. My eyes hurt, my face hurts, my body hurts, everywhere hurts. There’s no safe place to hide and there’s no way to lay, sit, or stand that doesn’t hurt. The pain is enormous. But I know you’re out of yours and that brings me peace.” The rapper explains in his statement that it was a letter from his mother that urged him to get therapy for his drug troubles. He ends the letter by vowing to rely on his younger brother, James.

Check out his post here:

G-Eazy, who grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area with his family, noted that although his heart is "broken," he is overwhelmed with "love and gratitude" knowing that his brother, James Gillum, is there to support him through his grief. However, Olmsted’s cause of death is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, G-Eazy told People earlier this year that his mother was a "superhero" in his eyes. “It’s one of the best feelings in the world, getting to take care of her now and buy her a home,” he told the outlet. “And putting a smile on her face.”

