G Eazy’s rep RESPONDS to claims of Halsey’s new song 'I Would Leave Me If I Could' being about the rapper

G-Eazy recently reacted to claims that one of ex-girlfriend Halsey‘s new poems is about him. In her new anthology “I Would Leave Me If I Could,” the 26-year-old “Without Me” singer wrote a poem titled “Lighthouse,” and many fans think it’s about the 31-year-old rapper. If you didn’t know, Halsey and G-Eazy dated from 2017 to 2018. The poem is about one of Halsey‘s exes, who she describes as “7 feet tall” with dark hair and who does lines “for days on end” until he would “pace the room in circles.”

She writes that he would cry “banging his fist against his forehead” until his knuckles bled before writing that at one point, he put his hands around her neck and said, “I’m going to f–king kill you” — and that she “believe[d] him.” Fans quickly realized that the guy Halsey is describing seems to be G-Eazy, who is 6 ft 4 with dark hair, and has a past with drugs, including being convicted of assault and drug possession charges in Sweden back in 2018.

However, G-Eazy‘s publicist is denying that the poem is about him, saying (via Page Six), “We understand everyone’s desire to continually link them for sensationalist purposes, but she did not name any names, so for anyone to speculate is just irresponsible.”

