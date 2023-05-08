G.I. Joe producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura reveals about the next movie; Says 'We are in a lot of conversations'

As the Transformers establishment has changed itself into a blockbuster goliath, one of its Saturday morning animation counterparts has profoundly battled to make a similar progress - G.I. Joe. The eventual fate of the exemplary activity figure-turned-enlivened most loved is as yet anticipating its best course of action after a large number of big-screen disappointments coming full circle in a reboot with 2021's Snake Eyes. In a conversation with a tabloid, producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura expressed that regardless of the battles, discussions are happening in the background to bring the "Real American Hero" back to theaters.

Producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura talks about the next movie

Talking about the upcoming movie, producer Lorenzo was quoted saying, “We actually developed a pilot with Amazon. This was before Paramount+, just as Paramount+ was coming in. It didn't pan out. We are in a lot of conversations about what to do with it as a film, and so I would have to say, most likely you're going to see that come to fruition. How soon is always impossible to say. For a long time, there were no active conversations. There's a lot going on right now.”

What is G.I. Joe's theatrical reputation so far?

Anything that the plans are for a G.I. Joe film, it'll struggle with influencing crowds considering each past endeavor has failed. 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra has been an incessant objective for analysis since its delivery, procuring the fury of fans and pundits as well as the film's stars. Channing Tatum, who was exclusively in the film out of authoritative commitment, stood up against the amount he hated the movies in spite of his adoration for the G.I. Joe brand all in all, in any event, asking to be killed off right off the bat in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That continuation, as well, was to a great extent panned regardless of whether the expansion of Dwayne Johnson assisted it with faring better compared to its predecessor.

