G20 Trailer: Viola Davis’s President Danielle Sutton Fights Terrorists in Prime Video’s Action-Thriller; WATCH

Viola Davis channels her inner action hero in Amazon Prime’s latest action-thriller, G20! Her character, President Danielle Sutton, faces a major national crisis when terrorists take over the G20 summit. In this hour of need, Sutton draws on her military and governance experience to plot a takedown of the attackers and protect her family, country, and the world.

The trailer shows Davis as President Sutton, inviting world leaders to the summit, where she is accompanied by her husband and daughter. However, when intruders throw a wrench into the global meeting, the leaders must summon their strength to fight a real-world battle.

In addition to Sutton’s professional struggles, the movie also explores her strained relationship with her rebellious teenage daughter and how it evolves after the life-changing event. Reflecting on her experience playing the President, Davis called it an “interesting challenge.”

On set, she often found herself saying, "I can't do that—I'm the President." This alone speaks to the immense pressure that comes with a position of power, especially for a woman who must balance being a mother, a wife, and a human being with complex emotions.

Yet, despite these personal struggles, she must always remember her role as President—a position that demands a certain level of composure and strength, as Davis emphasized.

Advertisement

“Terrorists take over the G20 summit with President Sutton, bringing her governing and military experience to defend her family, company, and the world,” says the official synopsis. The EGOT winner called her character a beautiful combination of intelligence, empathy, and brawn and has a heroic sense to her.

While shooting the movie, Davis realized that when push comes to shove, Sutton shows her incredible leadership skill that makes her worthy of the presidential position.