G7 Summit: Queen Elizabeth REUNITES with Charles, Camilla, William, Kate 1st time post Prince Philip's funeral

Queen Elizabeth was in a merry mood as she attended the G7 summit reception alongside her royal family members - son Prince Charles with wife Camilla Bowles and grandson Prince William with wife Kate Middleton.

After commemorating the late Prince Philip's 100th birthday this week, Queen Elizabeth has reunited with her royal family members for the first time since her beloved husband's funeral on April 17 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The Queen was joined by her son Prince Charles with wife Camila Bowles and her grandson Prince William with wife Kate Middleton as they attended the G7 summit reception hosted by UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson held at The Eden Project in St Austell, Cornwall.

Also in attendance were US President Joe Biden with wife Jill Biden, Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel, France President Emmanuel Macron, Italy PM Mario Draghi, Japan PM Yoshihide Suga, European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel. The royal family heartily mingled with the world leaders as Queen Elizabeth even posed with them for a group photo during the G7 summit reception.

Moreover, The Queen, along with Kate and Camilla, even celebrated The Eden Project's The Big Lunch initiative during a second party. While conversing with the volunteers aka the planners for The Big Jubilee Lunch, a project pertaining to next year's Platinum Jubilee [June 2, Queen Elizabeth's historic 70th year on the throne], The Queen hilariously attempted to cut a cake with a sword which was lent to her by The Lord Lieutenant of Cornwall Edward Bolitho.

As for her attire of choice, Queen Elizabeth opted for a floral midi length dress with black heels, white gloves and a black purse. Kate looked gorgeous in a white blazer dress which was paired with white pumps, neutral-toned makeup and cascading curls. Interestingly, Kate adorned a three-strand pearl and diamond bracelet which used to belong to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana. Camilla wore a monochromatic printed summer dress with cream and black block heels and pearls around her neck.

William looked dapper in a midnight blue suit paired with a matching tie, white shirt and black dress shows while Charles sported a striped navy blue suit along with a white shirt, a baby blue tie and black dress shoes.

Check out the royal family's reunion at the G7 Summit below:

Now, that's the way to party, royal family style!

