Gabourey Sidibe says Hollywood favoured Anna Kendrick more despite scoring Oscar nominations in the same year

Gabourey Sidibe recently confessed that Anna Kendrick got more work opportunities in Hollywood despite being nominated for Oscars Oscar in the same year. Scrolls down to read what else she said.
It has been ten years since Gabourey Sidibe was nominated for an Oscar for her debut performance in Precious and she’s opening up about her career over the last decade. The 37-year-old actress received a Best Actress nomination at the 2010 Oscars when she was just 26. In the same year, Anna Kendrick was a relative newcomer when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for Up in the Air. 

 

“I’ve heard the idea that I’m just lucky before,” Gabby said in an interview with Collider. “I’ve heard that. I’m an extremely unlucky person, actually. I work really, really hard though. And no, the Hollywood seas didn’t part for me in the same way that it might have for maybe Anna Kendrick who was nominated for the first time that year as well, who then went on to star in films and television and the whole thing.” 

 

“The seas did not part that same way for me and I assume that there are a few factors that made that so, but I am still working 10 years later.” She added, “I’m still working 12 years after having filmed [Precious]. I have an agency. I am comfortable with who I am. I know my voice. I know what I want to say to the world. I know what I want to give to the world and what I want to give to myself. I know my artistry. And so, you know, starring in things or being on the covers of magazines, all of these things that say that I’ve ‘made it,’ everything that solidifies my position on the A-list, whatever that means, doesn’t actually mean anything to my self-worth and my sense of artistry.”

 

Gabby‘s new movie Antebellum is now streaming on PVOD. Most of her credits over the last decade have been on television with shows like American Horror Story, Empire, and The Big C.

 

