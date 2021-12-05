Gabriella Brooks gushes about BF Liam Hemsworth & his family in a rare interview: I’m very lucky to know them

Gabriella Brooks has a lot of good things to say about her boyfriend Liam Hemsworth and his family! During her interview with the Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar Magazine, via Daily Mail, Brooks has opened up on her relationship with the Hemsworth brother for the first time ever.

“My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me,” she told the Daily Telegraph‘s Stellar Magazine, via Just Jared. Opening up on "one of the greatest years of my life," Brooks referred to how great her personal relationship has been. However, Brooks didn't want to react to it further. “I completely understand [the interest in her relationship],” she said. “But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me," Brooks added, via Just Jared.

Gabriella also praised the Hemsworths aka Liam's family! Calling them "beautiful people," she said, "They [the Hemsworths] are great...They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.” She also lauded Liam for being as "great" as his family members.

For those unversed, Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have been dating since 2019. As per Just Jared, the couple also spent a lot of time together during the pandemic when they hung out in Australia. Previously, Liam had shared a photo with Gabriella on social media marking it their first photo together posted on a social platform. In one of the pictures from the slide, Liam and Gabriella wrapped their arms around each other while posing with Liam's older brother and Thor actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky along with a few of their friends.

ALSO READ: Liam Hemsworth unaffected by Miley Cyrus’ comment about failed marriage? Actor ‘moved on & happy’ with new GF?