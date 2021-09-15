Gabrielle Union calls her Bring It On role ‘a mistake’; Regrets trying to be ‘the right kind of Black girl’

Gabrielle Union recently appeared on Good Morning America and opened up about one of her most popular roles in Bring It On. Speaking about her iconic character in the film, Union said: “I do think it was a mistake. I was given full range to do whatever I wanted with Isis in Bring It On, and I chose respectability and to be classy and take the high road because I felt like that would make her be appropriate, the right kind of Black girl. Black girls aren’t allowed to be angry. Certainly not demonstratively angry and I muzzled her,” she shared.

If you didn’t know, the 2000 American teen cheerleading comedy film starred Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford, and Gabrielle Union. The plot of the film centres around a team's preparation for and participation in cheerleading competitions.

While looking back at the iconic character, Gabrielle added that if she could, she would have “allowed her full humanity, and part of being a full human is the ability to express rage when harmed.”

Explaining further, Union said: “When you don’t really allow yourself your full range of emotion and you muzzle your own emotions, it allows people to think, ‘Maybe what I did wasn’t that bad.’ I would have given her all the anger. I had muzzled her and made her this gracious, decent leader and I was still a villain in that movie. I did all that shape-shifting for a character, and then I realized I was doing that to myself too. I wasn’t allowing myself the full range of my humanity,” she explained.

Also Read: Gabrielle Union calls her exit from AGT ‘heartbreaking’ post filing discrimination complaint against NBC