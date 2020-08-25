Gabrielle Union calls her exit from AGT ‘heartbreaking’ post filing discrimination complaint against NBC

Actress Gabrielle Union is opening up about her time and controversial exit at America’s Got Talent after filing a discrimination complaint against the network. In an interview with USA Today, the actress revealed that it was the most difficult time in her career.

Actress and comedian Gabrielle Union revealed that her America’s Got Talent exit was her hardest moment in the industry so far. “Probably the ‘AGT’…it all was so surprising and so heartbreaking and so frustrating and so unnecessary. That would be probably the hardest part (of my time in the industry),” Gabrielle told USA Today. If you missed it, Gabrielle left the show after filing a complaint against NBC that her show America’s Got Talent fostered a toxic workplace environment, she then filed a discrimination complaint earlier this year.

At the time of the original 2019 complaint NBCUniversal and series producer FremantleMedia responded to the allegations by saying, “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

In July, the actress lashed out at NBC again, Union took to Twitter to comment on the network's recently revealed plans to address workplace harassment, which she said are a step in the right direction but doesn’t go far enough. "Great start by NBC to recognize the need to not turn away & ignore racial & gender discrimination on programs like #AGT," Union tweeted.

However, Gabrielle Union said that the network needs to do more in the future to protect employees from network leadership and again claimed that she'd faced intimidation from an unnamed NBC executive. "More changes are needed, however. Like stopping executives from intimidating talent from sharing their experience of racism in their own workplace investigations," Union wrote.

