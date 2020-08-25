  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Gabrielle Union calls her exit from AGT ‘heartbreaking’ post filing discrimination complaint against NBC

Actress Gabrielle Union is opening up about her time and controversial exit at America’s Got Talent after filing a discrimination complaint against the network. In an interview with USA Today, the actress revealed that it was the most difficult time in her career.
10833 reads Mumbai
Gabrielle Union calls her exit from AGT ‘heartbreaking’ post filing discrimination complaint against NBCGabrielle Union calls her exit from AGT ‘heartbreaking’ post filing discrimination complaint against NBC

Actress and comedian Gabrielle Union revealed that her America’s Got Talent exit was her hardest moment in the industry so far. “Probably the ‘AGT’…it all was so surprising and so heartbreaking and so frustrating and so unnecessary. That would be probably the hardest part (of my time in the industry),” Gabrielle told USA Today. If you missed it, Gabrielle left the show after filing a complaint against NBC that her show America’s Got Talent fostered a toxic workplace environment, she then filed a discrimination complaint earlier this year.

 

At the time of the original 2019 complaint NBCUniversal and series producer FremantleMedia responded to the allegations by saying, “America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously.”

 

In July, the actress lashed out at NBC again, Union took to Twitter to comment on the network's recently revealed plans to address workplace harassment, which she said are a step in the right direction but doesn’t go far enough. "Great start by NBC to recognize the need to not turn away & ignore racial & gender discrimination on programs like #AGT," Union tweeted.

 

However, Gabrielle Union said that the network needs to do more in the future to protect employees from network leadership and again claimed that she'd faced intimidation from an unnamed NBC executive. "More changes are needed, however. Like stopping executives from intimidating talent from sharing their experience of racism in their own workplace investigations," Union wrote.  

 

 

 

ALSO READ: Gabrielle Union SLAMS NBC again amidst legal discrimination battle with the network: More changes are needed

Credits :USA Today, Twitter, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement