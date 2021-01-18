Gabrielle Union celebrates husband Dwyane Wade’s 39th birthday; Writes ‘You make every day beautiful’

Gabrielle Union recently celebrated her NBA legend husband Dwyane Wade’s 39th birthday with a touching video on Instagram. Scroll down to see it.

Gabrielle Union recently shared the sweetest video as a tribute to her husband Dwyane Wade on the occasion of his 39th birthday! The actress posted a moving montage that featured Wade and Union’s relationship, as husband and wife and also as parents. The adorable video showed several sweet moments between Wade and his children as well as some makeout moments with Gabby.

In the video, the iconic actress expressed how deeply in love she is with him and thanked him for being the man he is! Along with the video, Gabby wrote: "Happy Birthday baby." "You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon. I love loving you. 39."

If you didn’t know, Wade and Union tied the knot back in 2014 and they share 2-year-old Kaavia James Union Wade together. Dwyane also has three children from previous relationships, Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, 7.

If you missed it, back in September 2020, the Bring It On actress sportsman Wade celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary with loving social media tributes. "6 years and counting....," Wade, 38, wrote on Instagram, along with a highlight reel from their 2014 wedding. The retired athlete shared the same wedding tribute footage for their anniversary last year. "I just reaaalllllly love you. And as much as I love you, I LIKE you even more. 6 down. A lifetime to go. Happy Anniversary bae @dwyanewade," Union wrote, along with a montage of some of her favourite photos.

