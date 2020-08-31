Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade celebrate 6th marriage anniversary by sharing unseen footage from their wedding

  1. Home
Actress Gabrielle Union and retired athlete Dwyane Wade celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary this weekend, the duo shared an unseen glimpse into their nuptials from 6 years ago.
Bring It On actress Gabrielle Union and sportsman Dwyane Wade celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday with a pair of loving social media tributes. "6 years and counting....," Wade, 38, wrote on Instagram, along with a highlight reel from their 2014 wedding. The retired athlete shared the same wedding tribute footage for their anniversary last year. "I just reaaalllllly love you. And as much as I love you, I LIKE you even more. 6 down. A lifetime to go. Happy Anniversary bae @dwyanewade," Union wrote, along with a montage of some of her favourite photos.

 

Wade and Union, 47, began dating in 2009. They married on August 30, 2014, in Miami, Florida and the actress became a stepmother to his three children: 18-year-old Zaire Blessing Dwyane, Xavier Zechariah, 6, and Zaya, 13.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6 years and counting......

A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on

In 2018, the couple welcomed their first child together via surrogacy: daughter Kaavia James, now 21 months. Wade is also the guardian of nephew Dahveon Morris, 18. As for the keys to the pair’s lasting bond, the former NBA star told People magazine in February that they're always supportive of one another. “She is her own boss and has her own career, her own bank account and all that,” said Wade. “She has her own life and she allows me to live my life and be me, and she doesn’t try to stop my growth or change who I am.”

 

“We both work very hard for our families and we love that about each other,” he added. “We love that we grind, we go for it, we work, but we still find time for our family and find time to spend time together and love each other.

 

Although the pair already tied the knot once, Wade is already looking forward to the next time they say “I do.” “Darling, you are amazing,” Wade told Union last year while accepting an award at the 2019 ESPY Awards. “I cannot wait ‘til five years from now until I get a chance to marry you again. It’s gonna be a little lower budget than the first one, but it’s all good.”

 

