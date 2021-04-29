Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade react to their daughter coming out as trans; Duo proud to raise authentic kids

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade recently opened up about their daughter Zaya coming out as transgender. Scroll down to see what they said.

Actress Gabrielle Union and athlete Dwyane Wade recently got candid about parenthood and about raising 13-year-old daughter Zaya, who recently came out as transgender. In an interview with People magazine, the duo told: “When I look at Zaya, I get hope. Because I’m like, okay, we raised [our kids] to be authentic,” Dwyane said. “I come from a locker room of a macho, male-dominant sport. But I started learning and I started to watch her. And from then on we started having more conversations.”

“I didn’t have many resources, so I just reached out to everyone I knew from social media. Everyone responded with love, resources and information,” Gabrielle said of Zaya coming out. “We weren’t coming into it like it’s got to be our way. We’re going to mess up. We’re going to say the wrong thing. But we had to learn and be led.” “Our home will never be a safe space for bigots. I look at problematic language as violence and I’m never going to expose anyone I love to violence, whether that be verbal, physical, emotional or spiritual. Jerks exist in every area of life. And we function from a place of truth in our household. But if you come at us, oh, be very prepared,” Gabrielle continued.

“We want to make sure [our kids] feel strong and supported and free to be exactly who they are.” “What I love about our home is that everybody is unique. And we allow their uniqueness to shine,” added Dwyane.

