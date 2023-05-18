Gabrielle Union opens up about managing finances with hubby Dwyane Wade: 'We split everything 50-50'

Gabrielle Union is currently making headlines after she revealed that she and her husband Dwyane Wade split their expenses down the middle. In a long conversation with a tabloid, Union spoke about business, branding and her mindset regarding saving money. She was quoted saying, “It's weird to say I'm head of household, because in this household we split everything 50/50. But in the other households that each of us have to support, it puts this - there's always this gorilla on your back - that's like, "You better work, you better work, you better work -are you gonna sleep in? Somebody might not eat!”

Gabrielle Union said that despite the success she remains in anxiety

Gabrielle said that despite their collective success and money, she is constantly in the mindset of anxiety and scarcity. She said, “I think I just have more responsibilities for my money. So, I get nervous: "Oh God, that movie didn't open, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up? And I'm trying to find peace in the journey; not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard.” She further said that its hard to let that mindset go but she is trying her best.

Gabrielle Union once took an endorsement opportunity for granted

Talking about branding, Gabrielle shared that she once took her first big endorsement opportunity with a brand for granted and that taught her about the importance of it. She said, “I was like, "Oh, whoa" ... what happens now, when you've been replaced? Do you have a brand? Am I worthless? It was kind of like fake it till you make it.”

On the personal front, Union and Wade are parents to daughter Kaavia James, 4. The former is stepmother to Wade's children from previous relationships including son Zaire, 20, daughter Zaya, 15, and son Xavier Zechariah, 9.

