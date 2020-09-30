  1. Home
Gabrielle Union reaches settlement with NBC post toxic workplace allegations at America’s Got Talent

Gabrielle Union has reportedly reached a settlement with NBC’s America’s Got Talent following her allegations of toxic workplace culture at the show.
NBC and Gabrielle Union have finally reached a settlement after their recent controversy. The 47-year-old former America’s Got Talent judge reached a settlement with the company following her allegations of a toxic workplace culture behind-the-scenes at the series, Variety reported Tuesday (September 29). “We’ve reached an amicable resolution,” Union’s rep said to the publication.

 

“NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect,” a joint statement from NBC and Gabrielle’s spokesperson continued.

 

“Union was ousted as a judge on the Simon Cowell-produced show after complaining of racism, health violations in the form of Cowell’s on-set smoking, and her labelling as difficult in advocating for a functioning and dignified work environment,” Variety reported.

 

In an internal investigation that was never formally completed, distributor NBC and producer FremantleMedia “found no evidence of systemic racism but made significant changes to the human resources reporting process for employees at numerous parties involved in the show,” according to the publication. 

 

ALSO READ: Gabrielle Union calls her exit from AGT ‘heartbreaking’ post filing discrimination complaint against NBC

Credits :Variety, Getty Images

