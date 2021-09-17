Gabrielle Union recalls ‘devastating’ experience with infertility; Breaks silence on Dwyane Wade other child

Actress Gabrielle Union recently opened up about the trauma she went through when her husband Dwyane Wade had a baby with another woman. The Bring It On actress, 48, spoke to Time and in a candid chat, recalled the couple's emotional journey to welcoming daughter Kaavia James Union-Wade, now 2, via surrogate in 2018. The retired NBA star, 39, welcomed son Xavier Zechariah Wade, now 7, with another woman in 2013 when he and Union were broken up.

In the heartbreaking confession, Union said: "It should go without saying that we were not in a good place at the time that child was conceived. But we were doing much better when he finally told me about the pregnancy. To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. There are people — strangers I will never meet — who have been upset that I have not previously talked about that trauma. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now."

Union, who previously revealed her diagnosis with adenomyosis, has struggled with infertility, experiencing multiple IVF cycles, and "eight or nine" miscarriages. While talking to Time, she also opened up about her struggle with infertility. Speaking about taking the drug Lupron to help her conceive — despite intense side effects that Union said could include early menopause and brittle bones — until Wade told her, "You've done enough."

"I didn't receive this as concern at the time. It sounded like an acknowledgment of failure. Because at that point I would have sold my soul to get out of the endless cycle of loss. What was the going rate for souls? What was mine worth, anyway? The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily — while I was unable to — left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind," she said.

Union continued, "Clearly, my feelings weren't originating from a healthy place. So much of what made the decision so difficult was that if I didn't submit to a surrogacy, then I was convinced I needed to let Dwyane go. Even if he didn't want to, I had to let him find someone who could give him what he wanted."

