Gabrielle Union SHARES her new look with a shorter hairdo: I wanted to know the feeling of making a change

Gabrielle Union is showing off her new hairstyle to her Instagram followers and how! Union, 48, took to the social media app to share her new look, which is a much shorter hairdo. “So, I did a thing”, she started her caption. Speaking of her decision to change her hairstyle, Union noted that she wanted to “know the feeling of making a change when things are gravy.”

The Bring It On alum added that the new hairstyle “hits different” and is “foreign to her.” Adding interesting hashtags including #summerchop, #flawlesschop, and #flawlesscut, the actor said that she is fond of her new look. Her Instagram post includes selfies with her brand new haircut, which by the comment section of her post, seems like fans have already loved.

Check out her Instagram post:

Back in May, Gabrielle and her husband Dwyane Wade told Entertainment Tonight that they want their kids to be their “authentic selves.” The duo shares four children, Zaire 19, and Xavier, 7, Zaya, 14, and Kaavia, 2. Sharing her children’s achievements, Union said that she cries a lot when they accomplish anything. “We're very proud, and I think what we're most proud of is what we're trying to do with them...We try to push [them to be] their authentic selves," husband Dwyane Wade told Entertainment Tonight.

Reflecting upon their parenting style, Wade also shared that the couple does not try to “make them wear a mask or be someone they’re not.”

“...We've done that since Zaya was three years old and we'll continue now that Kaavia is two years old,” added the couple.

