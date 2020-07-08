Gabrielle Union SLAMS NBC again amidst legal discrimination battle with the network: More changes are needed

The legal drama between NBC network and actor Gabrielle Union peaks as the actor comments on the corporation’s plans to prevent workplace harassment. Scroll ahead to what Gabrielle had to say about the network’s latest plans after being party to discrimination by NBC herself.

Gabrielle Union is lashing out at NBC again after her discrimination complaint against the broadcasting company in June. Union took to Twitter on Tuesday to comment on the network's recently revealed plans to address workplace harassment, which she said are a step in the right direction but doesn’t go far enough. "Great start by NBC to recognize the need to not turn away & ignore racial & gender discrimination on programs like #AGT," Union tweeted.

However, Gabrielle Union said that the network needs to do more in the future to protect employees from network leadership and again claimed that she'd faced intimidation from an unnamed NBC executive. "More changes are needed, however. Like stopping executives from intimidating talent from sharing their experience of racism in their own workplace investigations," Union wrote.

This response comes after NBC Universal’s TV and streaming chairman Mark Lazarus sent out a memo on Tuesday detailing the company's move to expand protections for employees against toxic workplace environments on shows produced by NBC and by third-party production companies, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The announcement comes in the wake of an internal investigation into America's Got Talent after Union went public with accusations of harassment and discrimination she claims to have witnessed and experienced during her time as a judge during season 14.

In a previous statement to ET, NBC said that Union's claim of a threat being made against her was "categorically untrue." "We took Ms Union's concerns seriously and engaged an outside investigator who found an overarching culture of diversity on the show. NBC Universal remains committed to creating an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect," the statement read.

