‘Gaga Doesn’t Owe Anyone’: Taylor Swift Defends The Singer And Slams ‘Invasive & Irresponsible’ Pregnancy Rumors

Taylor Swift proved she’s a girl’s girl yet again!

The Shake It Off hitmaker, who’s been prey to numerous baseless speculations, came to Lady Gaga’s defense. Shortly after the Bad Romance singer denied the rumors in a TikTok video, Swift slammed the haters in the comment.

ALSO READ: 'Not Pregnant': Lady Gaga Dispels Pregnancy Rumors Amid Engagement Speculation With Michael Polansky

Taylor Swift defends Lady Gaga against pregnancy rumors

The Maroon singer doesn’t want people making assumptions about women! Gaga was shrouded by pregnancy rumors when her pictures from her sister’s wedding went viral. The singer had to put the speculations to rest by sharing a TikTok video.

In the video, she showed off her makeup and wrote, “Not pregnant–just down bad cryin at the gym,” referring to Swift’s Billboard Hot 100 hit “Down Bad from her latest album TTPD. The Lover singer swooped in the comment section to show her support and slam the haters.

“Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body. Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman,” she commented. Swift was a victim of pregnancy speculations recently after fans overanalyzed the signs of a baby bump on her European Eras Tour shows.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift's Heartfelt Request to Eras Tour Security Guard Has Fans Rooting For Her Even More

When Gaga supported Swift for speaking up on body image issues

Who doesn’t love a female friendship, especially between two massive pop stars of the generation? It’s not surprising that Swift came to Gaga’s defense as the latter has always shown love and support for her contemporary.

When the 14-time Grammy-winner opened up about her eating disorder, body image, and mental health issues in her Netflix 2020 documentary Miss Americana, the Rain On Me singer commented on a re-circulated clip of Swift’s confession. “That’s really brave everything you said, wow,” Gaga wrote at the time.