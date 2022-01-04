Gal Gadot addresses Imagine video backlash from March 2020; Says ‘all pure intentions but was in poor taste’

Gal Gadot recently broke her silence on the infamous Imagine video that drew a lot of eyeballs after its release at the start of the pandemic in the United States in March of 2020. The video, if you had missed, saw lots of celebrities apart from Gal Gadot, some including– Kristen Wiig, Jamie Dornan, Labrinth, James Marsden, Sarah Silverman, Eddie Benjamin, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz, Sia, Lynda Carter, Amy Adams, Leslie Odom Jr., Pedro Pascal, Chris O’Dowd, Dawn O’Porter, Will Ferrell, Mark Ruffalo, Norah Jones, Ashley Benson, Kaia Gerber, Cara Delevingne, Annie Mumolo, and Maya Rudolph – all singing John Legend‘s iconic hit of the same name.

While the track was made with an intention to lift spirits, the video was labelled as tone-deaf on social media. Now, opening up about the viral video for the first time, Gal told InStyle, “And with the whole Imagine controversy, it’s funny. I was calling Kristen [Wiig] and I was like, ‘Listen, I want to do this thing.’ The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came here [to the U.S.] in the same way. I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste. All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bull’s-eye, right?”

In other news, the star has recently been in the news for her upcoming film–Death on the Nile. The mystery thriller, the Wonder Woman alum stars alongside Rose Leslie, Ali Fazal and others.

