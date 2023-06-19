Gal Gadot 'big fan' of Heart of Stone co-star Alia Bhatt, calls her 'perfect choice' for film

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The excitement around the film was doubled after Alia announced that she would feature in it. On Saturday, Alia and Gal along with Jamie launched the trailer of their film at Netflix's Tudum event in Brazil. The trailer has garnered a positive response on social media. Netizens are mighty impressed by Alia's negative character in it. During the event, Gal Gadot, in an interview, revealed that she is a fan of Alia.

Gal Gadot is all praise for her Heart of Stone co-star Alia Bhatt

During the Tudum event in Brazil, Gal was all praise for Alia. While speaking to Mid-day, Gal revealed that she has watched Alia's film RRR co-starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. She also called Alia the 'perfect choice' for Heart of Stone. She said, "I was a big fan of Alia from before. I'd seen RRR and we were looking for someone fresh, with the ability to portray layered characters, and who could look beautiful as well. Alia was the perfect choice."

Alia and Gal share a good rapport and they are often seen commenting on each other's posts. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shot the film when she was pregnant with Raha. When Alia announced the arrival of her and Ranbir Kapoor's baby girl, Gal Gadot was seen congratulating her. Her comment on Alia's post grabbed everyone's attention in no time.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Alia expressed excitement to be a part of Heart of Stone. She said, "It was a very special film in the first place for me to be a part of. I shot it at a very exciting time when I was feeling like it was a nice time to break into another language, into Hollywood, as you call it. But I was having a lot of fun and met some amazing people while I was doing that."

The sleek action film is all set to release on Netflix on August 11. On the same day, Alia's husband and actor Ranbir's film Animal will hit theatres.