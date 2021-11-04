Gal Gadot cast as the 'Evil Queen' in Disney's live action remake of Snow White; Details Inside

Published on Nov 04, 2021
   
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot cast in Snow White live action remake.
Gal Gadot is all set to go from saving the world as Wonder Woman to a fairytale antagonist with her upcoming project. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Gadot has been cast as the Evil Queen in the upcoming Disney live-action remake of Snow White. The film has also cast West Side Story's Rachel Zegler in the role of fairytale beauty Snow White. 

Following this exciting announcement, fans can't wait to see Gadot take on the role of an antagonist and particularly, say the iconic Evil Queen quote from Snow White. Yes, we're referring to the famous "Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who is fairest of them all?" line. Among other details about the project, it has also been announced that Marc Webb will be directing the upcoming remake. Also, the film is expected to go into production at the beginning of 2022. 

It has also been directed that one of the key elements of the film that the studio has been focussing on has been the music. La La Land and The Greatest Showman fame, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will come on board to write new songs for the film. 

Apart from the Snow White project, Gadot will also be busy working on her third Wonder Woman film, which was recently confirmed by director Patty Jenkins during the DC FanDome event. During a recent red carpet appearance for an event, Gadot spoke about her excitement to return as the DCEU character for the third time. The actress also has a new release lined up on Netflix, Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson which releases on Netflix on November 5, 2021. 

