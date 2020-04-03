Gal Gadot celebrates Game of Thrones' actor Pedro Pascal's birthday with Wonder Woman 84 cast

Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and director Patty Jenkins came together, digitally, to wish Wonder Woman 84 star Pedro Pascal on his birthday. The actor's Star Wars: The Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano also penned a sweet birthday note for him.

Gal Gadot is redefining birthdays in the time of quarantine. The Wonder Woman actress brought together the cast of Wonder Woman 84 recently, digitally, to celebrate Pedro Pascal's birthday. The actor, best known for his role in Game of Thrones, stars in WW84. We've seen a glimpse of his character in the Wonder Woman 84 trailer released a few weeks ago. The actor turned 45 this week. To make his birthday memorable, Gadot arranged a video call with Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and director Patty Jenkins.

In the photo shared by Gadot on Instagram, the actress arranged for a few cupcakes and placed candles on them while the team celebrated his birthday. “Happiest birthday @pascalispunk !! We love you so much! It was definitely a new way to celebrate but even when we’re not together we’re always close at heart! love you (sic),” she captioned the photo.

Pascal took to the comments section and thanked Gadot. He wrote, “Ti adoro, my WONDROUS FRIEND (sic)!” Meanwhile, Pedro's Star Wars: The Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano shared a picture with the birthday boy and penned a sweet birthday note for him, "You make the world feel so curious, flirty and fun with such incredible depth of heart. You are truly something special Pedro.. absolutely breath taking watching your journey. You better be making the best out of your birthday today.. I’m definitely going to celebrate with you from here.. this is a great life to celebrate. @pascalispunk," she wrote. Pedro replied, "I would donate all my organs for you, you are indescribably special !!!"

