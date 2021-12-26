Gal Gadot celebrates one year anniversary of 'incredible' Wonder Woman 1984 with BTS photos and videos

It's one year since Wonder Woman 1984 came out and Gal Gadot took to Instagram to celebrate the same as she gave us a glimpse of all the fun BTS moments from the film. From goofy selfies to a reel of herself showing off her "lassoing" skills, the actress celebrated the film's one year anniversary with a special message about why it was so special.

Posting a series of photos from the sets of Wonder Woma 1984 that showed Gadot herself along with director Patty Jenkins and co-stars, Kristen Wiig, Chris Pine and Pedro Pascal, Gadot celebrated the one-year milestone of their film's release. Along with the same, she wrote in the caption, "WW84 is one year old! Can't believe it's been a whole year since this incredible movie came out and touched so many hearts! I'm so grateful and honored to be playing such an amazing character, to spread her powerful message and to share her wonder with all of you

Can't wait to be back in those boots..."

In another post, Gadot also shared a reel of herself in the Wonder Woman costume, where she was seen breaking into a dance while performing a scene that required her to do lassoing. Sharing the same, she wrote, "Lassoing isn't as easy as it seems."

Check out Gal Gadot's post here:

In a third post, Gal also celebrated the impact that her DC character has created as she dropped photos of young women and girls cosplaying as her character and added, "One of my favorite things about WW is to see the unbelievable effect she has on the world, I love seeing how much you love her, and I really love seeing you show that love. Thank you all for letting me into your lives, I am honored."

It was recently confirmed that Gadot will be returning for the third film as Wonder Woman with director Patty Jenkins at the helm. Not much has been revealed in terms of the film's story and timeline as of yet although it has been confirmed that the film will have a bigger role for OG Wonder Woman Lynda Carter who made a cameo in Wonder Woman 1984.

