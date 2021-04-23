Gal Gadot chopped off a part of her finger during quarantine cooking and THIS is how her husband reacted to it

Gal Gadot accidentally chopped off a part of her finger during quarantine and recalled the creepy incident while speaking to Jimmy Kimmel.

Gal Gadot recently revealed how she suffered a minor injury during Coronavirus quarantine. The Wonder Woman actress revealed how she spent most of her time during the pandemic, in the kitchen. Along with her culinary experiments, the Gadot also revealed that there was ample drinking involved and recalled an untoward incident that happened during one of her cooking escapades. Gal recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and mentioned how she chopped off a part of her finger.

Gadot while talking to Jimmy revealed how her quarantine day looked like amid the pandemic and said, "You know the early days of pandemic when you start drinking mimosa or sangria or whatever at 11 a.m.?" So I did that and then I decided I'm going to make a cabbage salad because that's what one wants to do, So I started to chop the thing and I completely, I chopped the top of my finger."

As if this sounded any less horrible, Gadot further revealed her husband, Yaron Varsaono's reaction to it. She said, "Yaron went to the chopping board, and he held the finger, then he got so disgusted that he threw it into the garbage."

Gal further stated that because her husband had thrown the part of her finger in the garbage, so she couldn't head to the hospital because "there was nothing to sew on."

Gadot is currently pregnant and expecting her third child with her husband. Recently, she also revealed the gender of her baby and confirmed that it's going to be a baby girl. The actress is already a mother to two daughters, Maya and Elma.

