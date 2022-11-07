Gal Gadot congratulates Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor on becoming parents to a baby girl, SEE her comment

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor , the popular celebrity couple, welcomed their first child - a baby girl on Sunday afternoon. Earlier on Sunday morning, the couple was seen arriving at the HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai. Soon after this news broke out, several high-profile celebrities dropped down their congratulatory messages to the celebrity couple. The news was first confirmed by Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram story and minutes after that, Alia and Ranbir confirmed the development.

In the latest update, Hollywood actress Gal Gadot has wished Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor for welcoming a baby girl on this planet. Reacting to Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post wherein she broke out the news of welcoming her little one, Gadot wrote, “Congratulations” with a red heart emoji.

Directed by Tom Harper from a screenplay by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, Heart of Stone is an upcoming American spy action thriller film that stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The film is slated to be released in 2023 on Netflix.

Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra congratulate Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Prior to Alia Bhatt entering the world of Hollywood, several actors from Bollywood made a mark in the Hollywood film industry as well. Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are among those on the list.

Deepika Padukone was seen in the Hollywood film ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’ alongside Hollywood actors Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, Ruby Rose, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Toni Collette, Ariadna Gutiérrez, Hermione Corfield, and Samuel L. Jackson

Commenting on Alia’s post, Deepika wrote, “Congratulations” with a heart emoji.

Priyanka Chopra is a big name in the Hollywood industry as well. She made her debut in Hollywood with the film Baywatch opposite popular actors Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron and since then, there has been no turning back. Have a look at how she congratulated Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.