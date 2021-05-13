Gal Gadot disables comments on social media posts about Israel and Palestine conflict after facing backlash

Gal Gadot's statement on the Israel-Palestine conflict met with a heavy backlash on social media resulting in the actress disabling comments from netizens.

Recent incidents of Israel-Palestine violence have shocked the world and globally, people are in mourning as they watch the horrors of this conflict that is resulting in the loss of innocent lives. Celebrities such as Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Dua Lipa, Mark Ruffalo among others have raised their voice in support of Palestine as they condemned the recent incidents of violence against them. Gal Gadot, who hails from Israel, released a statement last night on the Israel-Palestine conflict as she said, "Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation. Our neighbors deserve the same."

The Wonder Woman actress' statement received a lot of backlash from netizens who believed her message to be Pro-Israel. The actress who is known to have served in Israel Defense Forces back in the day drew a lot of criticism for her tweet and Instagram post. The backlash seems to have gone out of proportion, following which Gadot disabled comments on both her Twitter as well as Instagram post.

Given the polarising views that the Israel-Palestine conflict has generated over the years, a few netizens found Gadot's statement reasonable and thought her message of finding a solution to allow both regions to live in peace side-by-side thoughtful.

Gadot in her statement also wrote, "I pray for the victims and their families. I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we can live side by side in peace."

Among other celebrities, model Gigi Hadid also took to Instagram to condemn the situation and to voice her support for Palestine, and shared a picture of her father Mohamed Hadid's passport which listed his birthplace as Palestine.

