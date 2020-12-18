Gal Gadot ecstatic as Wonder Woman 1984 lights up Burj Khalifa, says she's 'so so honoured'

Gal Gadot was in for a surprise as her Wonder Woman 1984 avatar lit up the world's tallest building Burh Khalifa in Dubai. Check out the video below.

Gal Gadot is gearing up for the release of Wonder Woman 1984 on Christmas and while she's at it, the actress is engaging in a whole lot of media interactions as she promotes her film. The action flick will be releasing in theatres as well as on streaming platforms in the West. However, it will release earlier in India and Asia owing to the time zones.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot was in for a surprise as her Wonder Woman avatar lit up the world's tallest building Burh Khalifa. In a video shared on Burj Khalifa's social media handle, the fierce looking Gal Gadot can be seen gracing the structure. And naturally the video delighted the actress.

Revealing she was honoured with the tribute, Gal Gadot told Arab News, "I’m so excited! Please take a photo and send it. I saw the model of what it should be looking like and it’s insane. I’m so, so honoured." In Dubai, Wonder Woman 1984 released on 17 December and ahead of the release, Gal Gadot received the tribute.

The caption on the video read, "#BurjKhalifa lights up in celebration of the release of Wonder Woman 1984 in cinemas on December 17." Take a look at the video below:

While Wonder Woman 1984 another big ticket release after Tenet, it will be interesting to see if the film pulls the audience to the theatres. Cinemas across India have not registered a great footfall and the road to recovery has been rather slow.

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot’s husband & kids make cameos in Wonder Woman 1984; Gadot says ‘Its more than just a movie for me’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Arab News

Share your comment ×