Gal Gadot gives 'amazing talent' Alia Bhatt a shout-out as she wraps up Heart of Stone shoot

It's wrap-up time. On Friday, Gal Gadot took to Instagram and posted a story of herself and her new co-star from Bollywood Alia Bhatt. Directed by Tom Harper, the upcoming film The Heart of Stone casts the Indian actress alongside industry bigs including Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Sophie Okonedo. The spy flick has yet to announce a release date but by the looks of it, production is wrapping up.

In her Instagram story, Gal Gadot posted a snap of herself hugging Alia tightly as she informed in the caption that Alia had finished her part of the filming, "Give some love to my girl @aliaabhatt who wrapped on #HeartOfStone today." Alia flew to Portugal earlier in May where the Netflix film is being filmed. Almost two months in, the actress has wrapped up the film. In the post, Gadot also complimented Alia as she wrote, "Such an amazing talent and such a great person."

Fans have been extremely excited for Alia's debut in Hollywood, especially with such big names who are treating the actress like their own. Besides this story, Gadot has been all over Alia's Instagram as she frequently comments on her uploads. On her last day of shoot, Alia also took to Instagram to thank Gadot and others on the film for their warmth and penned, "Heart of Stone - you have my wholeeeeeee heart. Thank you to the beautiful @gal_gadot .. my director Tom Harper … @jamiedornan missed you today .. and WHOLE team for the unforgettable experience. I will be forever grateful for the love and care I received and I can’t wait for you all to see the film!!!!! But for now ..I’m coming home babyyyyyy."

As a reply to Alia's heartfelt goodbye to the team, Gadot commented, "We miss you already," as she added a red heart emoji to the blend.

