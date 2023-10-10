Gal Gadot, Jamie Lee Curtis, Amy Schumer and other celebrities share posts for Hamas Attack; Details inside

The world stands with Israel. On Saturday, October 7, the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, killing over 300 people and injuring thousands more. Hundreds of rockets launched by Hamas have hit many Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv. The current Hamas onslaught and Israeli military action have elicited reactions from world leaders, public figures, and celebrities. Some of the big names in Hollywood also reached out on social media and expressed their support for Israel.

Hollywood celebrities who reacted to the Hamas attack in Israel

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot, an Israeli actress most recognized for her work in Hollywood, is one of the first celebrities to respond to the continuing issue. Gadot posted screenshots of a news item on the conflict on Saturday. Gadot captioned the screenshots in solidarity with the innocent Israelis caught in the middle of a tragic fight.

She wrote, ''At least 250 Israelis have been slaughtered and hundreds of women, children, and the elderly taken as prisoners in Gaza by the Palestinian armed group Hamas. Starting early in the morning, more than 3,000 rockets were fired. Hamas is holding hostages and controlling bases and settlements in Israel. There have been more than 1,500 injuries, and heavy fighting is still ongoing. ‘I hear their voices, and they are banging on the door. I am with my two little children.’ My heart is aching. I am praying for all of those in pain."

Joshua Malina

Joshua Malina, well known for his roles in Scandal and The West Wing, is a Jewish actor who has spoken out about the horrible situation in Israel. Malina shared on X (previously known as Twitter) a screenshot of a news item on Hamas' strike on Israel and wrote, ''Horrible news to wake up to. I'm thinking of Israel.''

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis, a Hollywood actress, expressed her silent support for Israel. Curtis displayed an Israeli flag with no caption on her Instagram account.

Amy Schumer

Comedian Amy Schumer tweeted, reposting a post by Guy Oseary and writing, ''Jewish people are the only group not allowed to defend themselves. This has absolutely nothing to do with the occupation. Hamas does not want the occupation to stop. They want to eradicate Israel. They are funded by Iran, which is attempting to derail the peace agreement.''

Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman, a comedian, voiced sympathy for her sister, nieces, and other family members who are currently stranded in Israel. Silverman posted on X and wrote, ''My sister and nieces and nephews are there. For months, they have been opposing BIBI. Strive for a two-state solution. Israelis are Jews, Arabs, and people of all races. This is quite complicated. But make no mistake: Hamas is a terrorist organization whose stated purpose is to kill all Jews. This f****ing world shatters my heart.''