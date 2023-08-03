Gal Gadot makes a spectacular appearance in Heart of Stone music video Quiet

Gal Gadot, who is currently gearing up for the release of her Netflix movie, Heart of Stone, got featured in the new Quiet music video. Quiet features typical spy movie elements such as surf-rock guitars and soaring symphonic sounds. The song is written and produced by Noga Erez. Meanwhile, the actress provided another glimpse of her character in the film as she made an appearance in the music video.

Gal Gadot stars in the Quiet music video

Gal Gadot starred in the new music video Quiet, which was exclusively premiered by The Hollywood Reporter. The nearly four-minute video, which was shot in Los Angeles before the SAG-AFTRA strike, includes footage from the film as well as Gadot sitting in a car and later standing toe-to-toe with Erez. Loris Russier directed the video, which also features Burna Boy and J Balvin's Rollercoaster and Ella Mai's DFMU.

Quiet was written and produced by Erez in collaboration with longtime collaborator Ori Rousso. Meanwhile, Erez has a larger role in Heart of Stone, as her previously published song, End of the Road, is also featured in the film's opening sequence.

This isn’t Gal Gadot’s first music video

Gadot is no stranger to music videos; she also featured in Maroon 5 and Cardi B's music video for Girls Like You, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2018. During the pandemic, the Wonder Woman actress also shared an at-home music video of herself and renowned pals singing John Lennon's Imagine.

Gal Gadot's involvement in the music video for Quiet from the film Heart of Stone has sparked popular interest. The teaser highlights both Gadot and Noga Erez's talents and gives viewers a taste of what to expect from the upcoming action thriller. In the meantime, the Heart of Stone trailer, with its compelling imagery and strong lyrics, sets the tone for the highly anticipated release of the movie.

For the unversed, Heart of Stone is about Rachel Stone (Gadot), an intelligence operative in an elite MI6 unit who is the only woman who stands between her powerful, global peacekeeping organization and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset. Directed by Tom Harper, the movie also stars Jamie Dornan, Alia Bhatt, Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Paul Ready, and Jing Lusi. Heart of Stone is set to release on August 11.

