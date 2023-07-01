Gal Gadot on her Cleopatra film; Says it would change narrative of the queen being a seductress

Gal Gadot is unarguably one of the most sought-after talents in Hollywood, right now. She is one of the rare actresses who have experimented with almost her every film and has emerged highly successful. Gal Gadot is set to play a highly trained intelligence agent named Rachel Stone in the upcoming spy action thriller Heart of Stone, which is set to have its grand release on Netflix very soon. Now, the actress is set to play Queen Cleopatra in the upcoming historical drama.

Gal Gadot opens up about her Cleopatra film

In her recent interview with Vogue Hong Kong, Gal Gadot extensively spoke about her ambitious project based on Queen Cleopatra's life. The actress, who is all excited about the project, believes that the film will change the 'narrative' of the historical figure, who is considered more of a seductress than a queen by historians. "Israel borders Egypt, and I grew up with so many stories about Cleopatra, and she is like a household name. You know, if Wonder Woman is the imaginary strong female leader, Cleopatra is the real one," said Gal Gadot in the interview.

"That is a perfect example of a story that I wanted to tell because I started reading different books about Cleopatra, and I said, ‘Wow, that’s fascinating.’ She was so ahead of her time." she added. "I’m so passionate to tell her story and to bring justice to this character, and her legacy and celebrate her and her legacy. We have a beautiful script, and I cannot wait to share this story with the world and change the narrative of Cleopatra simply being a seductress," concluded Gal Gadot.

Gal Gadot's upcoming projects

As per the latest updates, Gal Gadot is set to play the evil queen in Disney's live-action adaptation of Snow White. The actress, who is all excited to play the antagonist in the film, which is an official adaptation of Disney's 1973-released animation film, Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs, expressed her excitement in a recent interview. When it comes to her iconic character Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot refrained from revealing the future of her DCU character. Her ambitious project Heart of Stone, on the other hand, will hit the screens on August 11, this year.

