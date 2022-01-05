Gal Gadot opens up on her upcoming movie Cleopatra; Says she'll tell 'the story the world needs to hear now'

Gal Gadot has recently opened up on her upcoming movie Cleopatra and discussed how the makers have decided to portray the story of the queen on the big screen. The actress, who has recently been praised for her performance in Red Notice has revealed what Cleopatra has in store for her fans.

During an interview with InStyle, via People, the actress noted that although she "can't reveal a lot," she can confirm that the movie aims at celebrating Cleopatra and her story. "We're going to show not just how sexy and appealing she was, but how strategic and smart, and how much impact she had and still has on the world we're living in today," the actress told InStyle, via People.

Opening up about the iconic figure from history, she also noted that she has watched many Cleopatra movies, but the way the makers of the upcoming movie has portrayed the character has been different. "But I feel like we're telling the story the world needs to hear now," Gadot said.

In 2020, when the project was first announced, Gadot has penned a tweet celebrating her being cast as Cleopatra. "I love embarking on new journeys, I love the excitement of new projects, the thrill of bringing new stories to life. Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time. Can't be more grateful about this A team!!" she had said.

