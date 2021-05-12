Gal Gadot prays for victims amidst Israel & Hamas war; Says ‘Israel deserves to live as a free & safe nation’

Israel born Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot recently expressed her thoughts on the Israel and Hamas war which has killed more than 28 Palestinians till now. Scroll down to see what she said.

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot recently voiced her thoughts on an important subject. The 36-year-old Israeli born actress issued a statement following confrontation between Israel and Hamas leading to Israel’s military conducting airstrikes across Gaza, which killed at least 28 Palestinians.

“My heart breaks. My country is at war. I worry for my family, my friends. I worry for my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for far too long,” she wrote on Twitter. “Israel deserves to live as a free and safe nation, Our neighbours deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray for this unimaginable hostility to end, I pray for our leaders to find the solution so we could live side by side in peace. I pray for better days,” she continued.

If you missed it, many stars like Gigi and Bella Hadid, who are Palestinians, also expressed their opinions on the matter. Taking to Instagram, both Gigi and Bella shared powerful posts that spoke about Palestinian oppression and how those who raise their voice for human rights movements cannot stay silent on the issues Palestine-Israel issue. Gigi took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her father, Mohamed Hadid's US passport, which listed his birthplace as Palestine. Bella in one of her Instagram stories also amplified other handles that are raising their voice for Palestine. The model in her story wrote, "Palestine will not be erased." Adding to her sister Alana Hadid's story, Bella also wrote, "My sisters and I, we speak in a family group chat every day. Mostly about Palestine and all that goes on. It is so hard to put into words how I feel."

Also Read: Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid share powerful posts to speak out in support of Palestine

Share your comment ×