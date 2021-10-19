Gal Gadot recalls ‘shaking like a tree’ after Joss Whedon’s misdemeanour, says ‘it’s not okay’

Wonder Woman star ​​Gal Gadot recently spoke to Elle US and got candid about her new film Red Notice, her presence in action films and so much more. Looking back at how she landed her iconic role as Wonder Woman, Gadot revealed after being cast in 2009’s Fast & Furious, she kept auditioning until “I got tired of trying.” Luckily, just as she was going to give up, the iconic role fell into her lap.

“People were craving her story. I was extremely grateful. That was my big break. if you look at it like a card game, my hand got better. I was willing to drop the ball and not do it if I wasn’t paid fairly,” Gadot said. For the unversed, the actress was ultimately paid 30-plus times that salary for the follow-up film Wonder Woman 1984.

Addressing Joss Whedon’s alleged misdemeanour on sets of Justice League, Gadot said: “Oh, I was shaking trees as soon as it happened. And I must say that the heads of Warner Brothers, they took care of it.... Going back to the sense of righteousness that I have...you’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people. I just did what I felt like I had to do. And it was to tell people that it’s not okay.”

For the unversed, THR reported that Whedon allegedly verbally abused Gadot when she shared concerns about her character and dialogue. Whedon declined to comment for that story. Gadot then said on Israeli TV that Whedon “kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable.”

Briefly speaking about her film Red Notice, the actress explained how different the part is from the rest of the roles she has done in the past. In the film, Gal says, “the agenda is not pure like some other characters I play. The part required a face-off with Dwayne Johnson. He’s a gigantic rock with the softest, sweetheart. It’s like butter from within,” Gadot joked.

