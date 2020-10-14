Gal Gadot on receiving flak for controversial 'Imagine' video: Had nothing but good intentions

The Imagine cover was shot during the first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic and featured Gal Gadot, Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell among others.

Months after her star-studded 'Imagine' cover received backlash on social media, Gal Gadot has opened up about the same in an interview with Vanity Fair. Just to refresh your memory, the video was shot during the first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic featured the Wonder Woman star and some famous friends like Avengers: Endgame actor Mark Ruffalo, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Adams, and Will Ferrell among others singing along to John Lennon's peace anthem.

Netizens were quick to criticize the video and said that if Gal Gadot was so concerned she could have just donated some money to those who have lost their livelihood due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Many also went on to call the video 'cringe worthy' and 'out of touch.' Now, almost seven months later, Gal Gadot has opened up on the video and said that she had nothing but good intentions and that it all came from a good place.

Speaking to VF, Gal Gadot said, "Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world."

She revealed that the idea of making the video started with a few friends and actress Kristen Wiig pulled in a bunch of celebs for the video. "But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend," Gal Gadot remarked.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gald Gadot will be reuniting with her Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins to play the role of Cleopatra in an upcoming period biographical drama.

Read more here: After Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot to collaborate with Patty Jenkins again for Cleopatra biopic

