Gal Gadot REFUSED a sexualised Wonder Woman scene in Justice League but Joss Whedon did it with a body double?

After Ray Fisher opened about Joss Whedon's behaviour on the sets of Justice League, a reporter has claimed Gal Gadot refused to film a scene sexualising Wonder Woman.

Justice League star Ray Fisher seems to have opened a floodgate after he called out Joss Whedon for his on-set behaviour. For the unversed, The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron director was handed the duties to reshoot and complete the Justice League after Zack Snyder's exit. The actor recently took to Twitter and deemed the director's ‘gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable' behaviour during filming. Following his claims, a new disturbing in connection with Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot has surfaced online.

Reporter Grace Randolph has added a few tweets to the string of claims. Citing the scene wherein The Flash lands on Wonder Woman's body, to add an element of humour amid a fight scene, the reporter has claimed that Gadot was against shooting the scene. Instead of excluding the sexualised scene, Whedon proceeded to film the scene anyway with the help of a body double.

“I doubt we’ll ever get specifics from Ray Fisher re Joss Whedon, but here’s one I was the first to report: Gal Gadot didn’t want to film this scene, so Whedon did it w/ a stunt double. That’s why you can’t see her face,” Randolph wrote. Photographer Jason Laboy, who worked with Fisher, added to the tweet to highlight that Whedon threatened to her career.“Don’t forget to add that he locked her in a room and threatened her career if she didn’t do the scene. That is very important and should not be omitted," his tweet claimed.

Don’t forget to add that he locked her in a room and threatened her career if she didn’t do the scene. That is very important and should not be omitted. — Jason Laboy Photography (@Jason24cf) July 1, 2020

A fan pointed out that Whedon included a similar instance in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would remember a scene where Bruce Banner landed on Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff in a portion of the superhero movie. The new update on the controversy just adds to Whedon's troubles, who was previously called out for sexualising Wonder Woman in his first script, before the project was handed to Patty Jenkins.

For those who don't remember, back in 2017, Whedon's Wonder Woman script was leaked online and it grossed the hell out of fans. The director had described the female superhero as, "elemental, as natural and wild as the luminous flora surrounding. Her dark hair waterfalls to her shoulders in soft arcs and curls. Her body is curvaceous, but taut as a drawn bow … She is barefoot,” as reported by The Cut.

Another portion of the script read, "Then she moves her back leg and turns, fluidly, a curve rippling up her body as she folds into a dance that is sensual, ethereal, and wickedly sexy.” Back in 2018, Whedon defended his script in an interview with Variety. He said, "I don’t know which parts people didn’t like, but … I think it’s great. People say that it’s not woke enough. I think they’re not looking at the big picture.” We legit have shivers running down our spine while writing this.

The developments from the sets of Justice League came after Fisher tweeted, "Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment".

Joss Wheadon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable. He was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg. Accountability>Entertainment — Ray Fisher (@ray8fisher) July 1, 2020

However, the actor cannot reveal more details due to the non-disclosure agreement he has signed. During a recent Instagram Live, as reported by Comicbook.com, the actor revealed, "I am still very much under contract and I am still very much under Non-Disclosure Agreement. So I've got to be very careful about what I say and how I say it, otherwise I can get sued into oblivion. So just a disclaimer there. For the folks who were looking for more specifics in the moment right now, I'm sorry that I cannot give them to you in the moment right now."

"Just gotta make sure all your ducks are laid out in a row so you can go ahead and handle the situation appropriately so you don't end up being, outside of professionally liable, legally liable for anything that could be litigious or whatever that would be. This will take some time, we will get it done, we will win, and then we'll be able to move on in the world. That's it," he said.

