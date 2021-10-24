Gal Gadot REVEALS if her daughters will make a cameo again in Wonder Woman 3

It was recently confirmed that Gal Gadot will be returning as Wonder Woman for a third film during the DC FanDome event. The actress while attending Elle Women in Hollywood event in LA, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about getting to play Wonder Woman again and also teased whether her daughters will have a cameo in the new one. Gadot who recently welcomed her third daughter is all set to begin filming for Wonder Woman 3 soon.

While discussing her excitement about getting back to the role of Wonder Woman, Gadot quipped, "The most amazing thing -- other than the fact that I get to wear the costume, the Wonder Woman costume again and get inside her boots -- is the fact that I can work with my amazing collaborators and work with [director] Patty Jenkins again and I'm super, super grateful for that", via ET.

When quizzed about her daughters getting to make a cameo again after appearing in Wonder Woman: 1984 along with her husband Yaron Varsano for a scene, the actress said, "Well, we might. They can get used to it. It's a nice souvenir in each movie they're going to be older and older."

Director Patty Jenkins recently spoke about Wonder Woman 3 during the DC FanDome event as she said it's in the works without giving much away about the plot. Although it's expected that the film will be set in contemporary times considering the director during her previous interview had mentioned that if another film was to be made in the franchise, it won't be set in the past.

