Gal Gadot REVEALS Justice League director Joss Whedon ‘threatened’ to make her career ‘miserable’

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot recently opened up about her working relations with Justice League director Joss Whedon, scroll down to see her shocking claims.

Last month, after multiple reports, surfaced claiming a poor working relationship between Gal Gadot and Justice League director Joss Whedon. For the unversed, in the past, the filmmaker has been widely criticized and has been a controversial figure. The disgraced filmmaker Whedon has been under fire for months after several actors on his projects, including “Justice League,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Angel” accused the once red-hot director of being abusive and creating “toxic” working environments.

Adding fuel to the fire, and confirming reports from last month, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot has finally opened up. In a recent interview with Israeli outlet N12, Gadot said she “took care of it” when Justice League director Joss Whedon became nasty with her during the filming of the 2017 movie. Explaining further, she added: “He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it instead.”

Whedon has denied wrongdoing. Gadot in the past lent her support to fellow “Justice League” actor Ray Fisher, who accused Whedon of “gross” and “unacceptable” conduct during filming. Gal released a statement via THR in response. She stated, “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.” Back in 2020, the actress had released another statement in which she opened up about her experience working with the filmmaker. Gal told LA Times, “I had my own experience with [him], which wasn’t the best one, but I took care of it there and when it happened I took it to the higher-ups and they took care of it. But I’m happy for Ray to go up and say his truth.”

Also Read: Gossip Girl and Buffy alum Michelle Trachtenberg reveals Joss Whedon was not ‘allowed in a room alone’ her

Share your comment ×