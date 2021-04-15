Gal Gadot REVEALS late Princess Diana served as an inspiration for her Wonder Woman character

Gal Gadot recently revealed that she modelled her Wonder Woman character on the late Princess Diana who shares similar qualities to her character.

Gal Gadot who popularly essays the role of Wonder Woman in the DC films, recently opened up about whom she modelled her warrior-princess role. The actress was a part of recently held, Vanity Fair's virtually held cocktail hour and it was during her interaction there that Gadot based her character on late Princess of Wales, Diana. The actress revealed that it was when she watched a documentary based on lady Diana that she realised the similarities between the royal and her character.

Speaking at the Vanity Fair cocktail hour, Gadot said, "There was a part where they say that she was full of compassion and she always cared for the people. And that was like, ding, ding, ding, ding. That should be the Wonder Woman that we have.”Coincidently, Wonder Woman's name is also Diana Prince. Not only Gadot, but Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins also saw similarities between the character and the Princess of Wales, who died in 1997.

Further elaborating on how Gadot wanted fans to perceive her Wonder Woman as, she said hoped for her character to come across as inspiring and relatable, which were the characteristics that Princess Diana, who was also referred to as “People’s Princess” embodied.

Gal was last seen as Wonder Woman in Wonder Woman 1984 which released last year. On the personal front, the actress recently announced that she's expecting her third baby with her husband Yaron Varsano. The actress shared this happy news last month via Instagram where she posted a picture of her daughters and husband cradling her baby bump.

