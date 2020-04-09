Gal Gadot REVEALS why she wanted to have a baby immediately after shooting for Wonder Woman

In a recent interview, Gal Gadot recalled the time she got to know that she was going to play Wonder Woman and how she confided in her husband Yaron Varsano that she wanted to have another baby immediately after she concluded shooting for the DCEU film.

Gal Gadot, for the rest of her life, will be known for donning the heavy boots of beloved DC superhero Wonder Woman and changing the perception of female-led movies performing poorly at the box-office! While Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League were failing spectacularly, it was up to Gal and Patty Jenkins to revive the DCEU, and that's exactly what they did with Wonder Woman! It's no wonder that the second installment of the Wonder Woman franchise was immediately in the works.

Wonder Woman 1984 or WW84 will be releasing this year as we will get to see Gadot storm the theatre screens in the role she was born to play. In a recent interview with Vogue, the 34-year-old actress recalled the time she got to know that she was going to play Wonder Woman. At the time, when she was informed about the big news, Gal was in New York, at the airport and the first call she made was to her husband Yaron Varsano. "And we were both super happy and shouting and screaming, and then I told him toward the end of the conversation, 'After I shoot the movie? I want us to have another baby.' And then when I got home to L.A. he said, 'That was such an interesting comment,'" Gadot shared with Vogue.

Explaining why her husband made that comment, Gal revealed, "If you imagine a kite, right? If it flows really well? My instinct is to tie the string to the ground. It’s hard for me to translate because we were having that conversation in Hebrew. But it’s like the more successful I get, the more I want to plant my roots in and make sure everything is balanced and still focused on the important things in life, which, for me, is family."

Staying true to her word, Gadot and Varsano welcomed their second baby girl named Maya Varsano, after their eight-year-old daughter Alma Varsano, in 2017.

Also starring Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal, WW84 is slated to release in the US on August 14, 2020.

