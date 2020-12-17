Gal Gadot’s husband & kids make cameos in Wonder Woman 1984; Gadot says ‘Its more than just a movie for me’

Gal Gadot reveals her upcoming film Wonder Woman 1984 features her husband and kids’ cameo. Scroll down to see what the star had to say about that.

Gal Gadot just revealed a little something you can look forward to in Wonder Woman 1984 – her two daughters! The 35-year-old actress shared in a new interview that her two young daughters, Maya and Alma, as well as her husband, Yaron Versano, all make little appearances in the upcoming film. “I have two daughters both of them appear, my oldest one appeared with Patty’s [Jenkins, director] son and my youngest one, who I was pregnant with during the reshoots for Wonder Woman, the first one, was there with my husband,” she said in an interview with Kevin McCarthy.

Gal added that their cameos mean a lot to her. “This movie is more than just a movie for us, for me, for Patty,” she said. “It completely changed my life and the amount of labour and thought and emotions that we put into the movie is a lot and I couldn’t have done the movie without the support of my amazing family.” Gal added, “To have them captured in the film with me, because they are a part of it, meant a lot and it’s an amazing, amazing souvenir that we will forever cherish.”

If you missed it, Gal Gadot exclusively opened up to PINKVILLA about her experience on this film earlier this week, on reuniting with Chris in Wonder Woman 1984, whom she shares an endearing friendship with in real-life, Gal gushed, "Other than the fact that it’s exhausting, demanding and you have to work out for so long and film for seven and a half months and there’s a lot of work, portraying this character is a joy for me. It’s such a privilege to play this icon who so many fans around the world love and to do that with Chris again, who is such a great partner, well... We couldn’t do this movie without him."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot REVEALS why they couldn't do the film without Chris Pine

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×