Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 faces 3rd delay; Patty Jenkins is ‘hopeful fans won’t mind waiting a bit longer’

Wonder Woman 1984’s release date has been pushed back to December 25, 2020, by Warner Bros. See what director Patty Jenkins WB chairman Toby Emmerich had to say about this.
13787 reads Mumbai
Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 faces 3rd delay; Patty Jenkins is ‘hopeful fans won’t mind waiting a bit longer’Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 1984 faces 3rd delay; Patty Jenkins is ‘hopeful fans won’t mind waiting a bit longer’
Warner Bros. has announced via Variety that fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see Wonder Woman 1984. The movie was originally supposed to be released in theatres on June 5, then was pushed back to August 14, and then again to October 2. Now, the movie will be hitting theatres on December 25 for Christmas.

 

Director Patty Jenkins said, “First and foremost let me say how much Gal [Gadot] and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for WW84 couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie. Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

 

Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said, “Patty is an exceptional filmmaker and with Wonder Woman 1984 she has delivered an incredibly dynamic film that moviegoers of all ages around the world will absolutely love. We’re very proud of the film and look forward to bringing it to audiences for the holidays.”

 

ALSO READ: Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 84 trailer just dropped & it REVEALS Kristen Wiig as the villain Cheetah; Watch

Credits :Variety

