Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman 84 trailer just dropped & it REVEALS Kristen Wiig as the villain Cheetah; Watch

Wonder Woman 84’s first trailer just dropped and it gives an exciting glimpse into the sequel’s exciting new villains and Gal Gadot as Diana Prince. Watch the full trailer below.

DC FanDome started with a bang this Saturday. Along with many new trailers, Wonder Woman 84 trailer also made its debut at the virtual event during the panel, carrying with it all the glitz and glamour one could expect from an '80s-set superhero adventure. The brand new trailer features the most extended look yet of Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah! At the trailer's debut during the panel, main cast members – Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Pedro Pascal, and Kristen – all made an appearance alongside director Patty Jenkins.

The trailer shows that Gal Gadot is back as Diana Prince in the long-awaited sequel, and is joined by some promising new villains. Wiig who is taking on the role of Wonder Woman's famed nemesis Cheetah will appear with Pedro Pascal who essays the role of the mysterious Max Lord. In the clip, you can also get a closer look at Wiig's Cheetah in action as she takes on her once-friend Diana Prince in that iconic gold suit.

Watch the trailer below:

The movie is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 2 after being delayed due to the pandemic. The official synopsis for the sequel is a very brief one: “Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.”

During the panel, Patty said, “We all worked so hard to bring something that would be a big visual spectacular. So we’re going to stick it out — we believe in putting it in the cinema. I can’t wait for the movie to come out soon!“

