Gal Gadot said she doesn't travel using private jets

Actress Gal Gadot doesn't travel using private jets, because she wants to do her part to try and save the planet for the sake of her two daughters Alma, eight, and Maya, two.

"I think that being a role model and actually doing the things and showing them how it should be done is a big thing, because then it's being incorporated into their life," Gadot told People magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: So we make sure we recycle and make sure not to use plastic bags, not to travel with (private) jets when we're doing press for movies, we make sure to give back as much as we can back to the world that we're living in."

The 34-year-old actress is determined to bring good habits into her home and said that she uses meditation applications to get her children to sleep on time, as it helps relax the household.

"I always try to find balance in my life and I think that being a mother and a working woman and travelling the world - it's a struggle. But we do it in the simple things, in the small things.

"Like when I put my daughters to bed, I play them guided meditation apps and they'll go to sleep. They'll fade out like that, which is great."ts."

Credits :IANS

